Britain - far-right running first, bobbies on horse and the what appears to be black covered aggressive Antifa types following them?🤷‍♂️

Adding another description of this video:

The English police have teamed up with Islamists and are dispersing the indigenous population.

In the video you can see how the police cavalry is accompanied by Islamic foot soldiers and together they try to disperse the English protesters

and: Brits were seen looting stores after breaking into them.

Adding, Maria Zakharova director of the press department of the Russian Ministry of Affairs:

Zakharova:

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement in connection with the riots in Britain:



We drew attention to the ongoing mass protests of the population in a number of British cities in connection with the attack on a dance studio that occurred on July 29 in Southport, which resulted in the death of three children, and several more were seriously injured and are in hospital.



The demonstrations have already escalated into riots throughout the country; about a hundred protesters have been detained. At the same time, despite the British authorities’ verbal commitment to “democratic principles,” British Home Secretary Cooper allowed the police to use the most severe measures against protesting citizens.



As you know, Russia does not allow interference in the internal affairs of foreign states and refrains from intrusive instructions on resolving internal problems and crises. On the contrary, it is Western countries, led by the United States, who are engaged in such a policy, which should pay more attention to their own serious problems instead of undermining stability in the world.

We often hear baseless accusations from Britain against our country about suppression of dissent and censorship, as well as loud calls for democracy and respect for human rights.

However, in this case, it is the British authorities and the police who must act solely on the basis of the laws. We remind you that citizens have every right to express disagreement with the policies of the authorities.



In this regard , we call on London to refrain from unjustified and disproportionate use of violence against protesters and to ensure that the British people's right to freedom of assembly is respected.

