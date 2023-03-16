Demons Masquerading as Dead Relatives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demons Masquerading as Dead RelativesChristian Video Vault
This video exposes the truth that demons pretend to be dead humans. Working through mediums and psychics, these demons prey upon grieving people who only want to hear from their long lost friend or family member one last time.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/AV-eJQ3T498