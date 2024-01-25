Create New Account
Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer at Davos 2024 | Killer Climate Change HOAX Agenda
The Prisoner
805 views
Published a month ago

"700 million people at risk from severe weather events, 700 million more people, 1.6 billion life years lost between now and 2050, I mean that's just around the corner. And this isn't hypothetical, I mean already last year we heard from the report published in the Lancet that heat related deaths for over 65s are up 58% since the 90s. So this is getting real..."

Source @Real World News

Keywords
davosfear pornvaxx deaths cover-upbayer ceobill anderson

