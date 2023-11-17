BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inflation and tax system are theft systems created by Draco avatar Satanist elites to steal money
42 views • 11/17/2023

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2023). Inflation and the tax system are both a theft system created by Satan Lucifer's Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families and Satan Lucifer's reptilian hybrid earth's hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists to steal money from the human specie slave populace. Their pastors are hiding all these truths. End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


biblejesus christchristjesusvaccinechristianbible prophecyapocalypserevelationcoronaviruscovid-19
