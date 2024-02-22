Pawn Sacrificed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Next Lesson In The Totalitarian Playbook: Brownshirting
* Hey libs — if you aren’t in a bloodline family, you are a patsy.
* You are in the left’s protected class or inner circle, until you’re not.
* You are an asset or a useful idiot, until you become a liability or an expendable.
* You were always a pawn; the sacrifice was a matter of time.
* You chose poorly.
