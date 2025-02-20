Deadly Attack on Nablus Kills One, Wounds Many

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces launched a violent assault on Nablus, located in the northern West Bank, with a focus on the Old City and its surrounding areas. The forces raided numerous homes in the heart of the historic Habas al-Damm district, employing live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas to instill fear and chaos among the residents. The brutality of the operation led to the tragic martyrdom of a young man, while around 14 people, including several children, sustained injuries.
Reporting: faris odeh
Filmed: 16/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video