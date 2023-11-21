Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Lebanese farmers hit by continuing conflict

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The violence along Lebanon’s border with Israel has displaced tens of thousands and hurt farmers already suffering from a four-year economic crisis.
Many also blame the Israeli army’s reported use of white phosphorus for burning nearly 400 hectares of forests and orchards.
Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from southern Lebanon.
Mirrored -
Al Jazeera English