The Rock Almighty. Yep Another "Christians should vote" take.....
US Sports Radio
6 views • 7 months ago

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at athletesandwarriors.locals.com!

And we are going to keep sending the message until the election is settled. Those of us who vote at one time or another have thought that our vote doesn't count or "I'm just one person". If you take a stand for Jesus' agenda in the ballot box, then you are more powerful that you can imagine. Let's fight the power with power! Let's Rock


Video credits:

Shout - Ain’t Givin’ Up (The Pay The Bills Song)

Put Shout on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3AobmZO

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3YqT1mW

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM


Should Christians Vote? | Does God Expect Christians to Vote? | GotQuestions.org

The Got Questions app

https://apple.co/3YEkJ0T

https://amzn.to/3AiIItc

Got Questions Ministries

@gotquestions

https://www.youtube.com/@gotquestions


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
