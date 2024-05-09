A sack was floating in the river and the faint cry for help of a small dog was inside

Pitiful Animal





May 8, 2024





In the distance, we saw a sack that was floating down the river

And I felt strange when I saw it moving.

That caught our attention

I asked the boatman to come back to check what it was.

We pulled the sack onto the boat and opened it

From the sack, a dog with a thin and sick body came out.

Sadness mixed with tenderness is seen in her small eyes

From that moment Magdalena came into my life.

In the early days Magdalena had to undergo a lot of tests at the hospital.

The doctors examined her vertebrae and chest.

We got the results that she had anemia, vaginitis and tinea versicolor

The routines had changed, I was excited to go out to the park and watch her run.

Look how happy Magdalena was running and exploring.

She was always grateful to me for giving her life

She felt that she was being loved, so her strength was growing stronger.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOjtieDePBQ