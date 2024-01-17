IRAN HITS HITS US+ISRAELI TARGETS / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS CLOSE / UFOS / HAMAS IN CHICAGO / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 16, 2024





Today is now 1/16/24 I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video my main notes are in my comments section under my video so please see there to see why its vital what i show and see how to accept jesus as lord before late. Thanks for coming by.....





Credited videos to

revasavira2104 YouTube page/ glowing cloud in sky.

Red planet x system object in night sky by

kirstinberlan5656 YouTube channel.

EBE OFFICIAL YouTube channel/ red skies over Indonesia at night.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKlyWXFaZa4