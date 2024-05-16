Haunted Chocolatier - Official Gameplay Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Haunted Chocolatier is an upcoming confectionery store simulation game by ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley. It has no set release date.
Haunted Chocolatier is a simulation game with action role-playing elements. The player's character runs a confectionery store. The player collects ingredients to make chocolate confections while also interacting with town locals and ghosts. The player can pursue romantic relationships with non-player characters and can customize the layout of their store.
In combat, the player can use weapons and shields to block and deflect attacks.
