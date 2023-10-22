UK POLICE VISIT FOR PALESTINIAN FLAG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A UK POLICE OFFICER PAYS A HOME VISIT TO A MAN FOR HANGING A PALESTINIAN FLAG OUT OF HIS WINDOW.
I wonder if they would have asked a UK Muslim police officer, to tell him to take the flag down?
Also wonder why the UK Police are not out arresting the WEF members in the UK and poison injection pushers? They are now complicit in this genocide crimes against their own citizens.