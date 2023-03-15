BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
mRNA vaccines turn on switches that cause cancer to grow and spread, says Daniel Nagase, MD
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
“What we are dealing with [regarding the  mRNA vaccines]…  is [a] premeditated,  highly-engineered substance, designed to cause inflammation, and… designed to… turn on all the molecular switches  for cancer to grow  and spread in your body.” “They looked at four (4) people who died within  ten (10) days of taking  the mRNA injection.” “One was 23-years-old, another 30, another 31,  the last… was 52-years-old.” “A brilliant coroner… took blood samples from these four dead patients.

“He [determined what proteins that these patients were producing.] “The most active proteins  in those four (4) people who died… were inflammatory [proteins]. “There where three (3) molecular switches,  all related to cancer.” “These switches were all turned on in those  four (4) patients who died  within ten (10) days  of the vaccine.” Daniel Nagase, MD said January 18, 2023 at the "Heroes Take Action" event in Vancouver, Canada.

The full video is posted here: https://rumble.com/v26devs-save-bc-health-care-recall-david-eby.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

cancermrna vaccinesdaniel nagase md
