Oakland Gas Station Destroyed by Mob -- Police Show NINE HOURS Later

Imagine Having a horde of 70 hoodlums entering into your establishment, business, your gas station, calling the police, and taking them nine hours to show up, while Robbers spent 40 minutes in your store, looting and destroying it. This is Oakland California TODAY, where woke Democrat policies have dissolved any semblance of law and order/ security.
#police #woke #oakland #mob