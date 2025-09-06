Trump Dines w/ Big Tech: Gates, Zuck & More | Epstein Victim Presser; FL to ABOLISH Prop. Tax 9/5/25

Weekly News Report! What Are the Purveyors of Death & Censorship Doing in the White House? Why is Mr. Vaccine himself, Bill Gates, dining alongside Zuckerberg and the co-founder of Google? Major pushes going on for AI which will lead to control and surveillance. Who needs to hide their name from the Epstein list? Victims meet in the largest press conference in DC this year while Trump doubles down, calling these women and their stories a "democrat hoax," even though the women exonerate Trump himself. RFKJr hits back while being grilled on Capitol Hill. Governor Ron DeSantis is doing what all other governors should be doing- putting a measure on Florida's ballot to end property tax! In more bad news for the Christian music industry, another bombshell article has dropped about Christian Music artist Michael Tait while former 90's hit Christian singer Ray Boltz marries his longtime gay partner. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-dines-w-big-tech/

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%