The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 261 - The Image! - 1:52:20

** Note: at 7:35 minute should be 70% of people. In this video i want to look primarily at the IMAGE of the Beast described in Revelation 13:14-15. Many people don’t appear to understand what this IMAGE is. I have talked about this in other videos but i haven’t done a video specifically about this topic. A failure to understand WHAT the IMAGE is will result in deception. The IMAGE has the power to both SPEAK and demand WORSHIP and to KILL those that refuse. This is SERIOUS! Any enquiring mind wanting to know the truth MUST get to grips with this IMAGE of the Beast and understand it OR it may result in their death. Serious stuff indeed!

