Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Many So-Called Conspiracy Theories Must Be Proven True Before That Label Is Finally Abandoned?
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 2 months ago

(Jan 6, 2024) Neil Oliver: How many of yesterday’s so-called conspiracy theories must be revealed as the truth before that worn-out label is finally abandoned? It’s still out there, casually tossed at anyone questioning lies, old lies and new.


Let 2024 be the year of clear out the trash.


GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X245iaz0CHE

