The No Comment Sniffer is vacationing while Maui burns. No Comment he says. He is too busy vacationing to be able to comment. Sniff Nibble Sniff- Did you see him nibble the young girl recently ? ?

This Sniffer wss caught on camera about a week ago nibbling on a young girl. It is the most diisgusting thing I have ever seen. Really - I am serious. . What a friggin Pervert he is. Anyway, Mr. No Comment needs to be arrested, sent to Gitmo, and hung on live TV

I am selling my Estate home in Medellin Colombia. 3 stories - 5 bedrooms, 5 private baths with big showers, spectacular gardens, tons of parking, super secure and safe. I can send you a sales package if you are interested. Best way to contact me is by e mail: [email protected] www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com





