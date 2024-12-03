Western-backed Al-Qaeda successors appall Syria

‘Free Syrian Army’ as well as ‘Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ (HTS), formerly known as Al Qaeda, are regarded in Syria as one the most horrifying terror groups. Armed by the CIA and Pentagon, they are responsible for suicide bombings, beheadings, and torture.

Despite this, Western media now prefers to label those terrorist groups as ‘just rebels’, omitting their horrible crimes.

