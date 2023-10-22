WHO CONTROLS THE RULERS OF THIS WORLD? Real Creators of Hitler | Revelation of an Occultist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Timing:
00:00 Disclaimer
00:11 Introduction
01:36 Lucifer’s games
04:30 Who is El? The story of his rise and fall
12:28 The Eternals
14:50 Agartha and Shambhala
16:00 Why the Eternals left into samadhi
17:25 Followers of the Eternals — the Keepers
18:53 Members of the group of Keepers
20:21 How the Keepers work; manipulations of the Keepers
24:40 Are Archons the Keepers?
25:46 Are the Keepers the world government?
25:56 Green Dragon order
30:11 Yellow Hats organization
31:35 The most powerful mages in the world
32:49 Main goal of the Keepers
34:44 Where did the idea of reducing the world population originate from?
37:24 Hidden activity of the Keepers
40:33 The Keepers and religions
41:39 Role of Yahweh's people
43:35 True story of Christ
44:44 The Keepers’ war against the Prophet Muhammad
46:12 Manipulations of the Keepers on the example of the history of nazism
47:37 Where the swastika as a symbol of nazism originated from
48:56 The idea of nazism and the idea of communism
50:21 Nazism and religions
50:43 Catholic church and nazism
52:01 Support of nazism by the Orthodox Christian church
53:38 Representatives of Islam and nazism
56:23 What Jewish rabbis did when their nation was being intentionally exterminated
57:19 "Bottleneck" for Yahweh's children
59:27 What is behind religions. Example of genocide in Croatia
1:03:00 The meaning of forced baptism
1:05:42 Suggestions by cardinals to canonize Hitler
1:06:28 Power practices of Hitler and his clique
1:08:27 What nazis burned along with books
1:09:30 The first nazi training bases with the use of power practices
1:11:08 Why Hitler got rid of the SA
1:12:34 The same practices in the SS
1:13:24 Transvestites of the Wehrmacht
1:14:33 People who influenced Hitler’s rise
1:15:27 About Richard Wagner
1:17:19 Occultist Lanz von Liebenfels and his role in the formation of Hitler as a dictator
1:18:40 Essence of power practices
1:19:23 How female power practices work
1:21:33 Male power practices
1:22:17 A woman in a male circle of power
1:23:28 Use of power practices by the nazis
1:24:23 How power is transferred through a word
1:25:38 Why rulers need power practices
1:26:30 What Hitler was taught in the first place
1:27:14 Hitler's influence on the masses
1:28:23 Modern musicians and power practices
1:28:47 Another way to gain power and conscious reincarnation of Hitler's clique
1:30:34 Who gave Hitler the knowledge about power practices and the practice of conscious rebirth
1:31:21 Meaning of clockwise and counterclockwise movement
1:33:25 How the Keepers defeated Knights Templar
1:36:29 Where did El get the knowledge about power practices?
1:37:15 Magic doesn’t exist
1:39:46 A story from the occultist's practice
1:48:58 Four sacred stones that Hitler was looking for. Wewelsburg Castle
1:51:29 Why the Keepers chose Hitler for this role
1:52:34 Why Hitler was looking for the sacred stones
1:53:42 When the sacred stones were lost. Montsegur Castle
1:57:53 How Hitler tried to get rid of the Keepers’ authority
1:59:27 Hitler wasn’t convicted
2:01:23 Is Hitler not dead?
2:02:15 Stalin: the great mystic of the Soviet Union
2:03:57 Why do modern musicians need power practices?
2:06:40 Why is the world going crazy?
2:10:47 Who opposes the Keepers?
2:13:01 Do characters like Hitler represent attempts to create a new El?
2:13:27 Hitler and Stalin: the initial plan
2:15:00 Who was Stalin?
2:25:36 Why Hitler actually attacked the Soviet Union
2:18:31 The Keepers are the only force that will always be against unification of humanity
2:22:55 What will they do with the climate?
2:24:15 Three options for humanity to unite. THE CHOICE
2:27:10 Why the occultist came
2:27:55 Appeal
If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please email us at: [email protected]
Only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!