WHO CONTROLS THE RULERS OF THIS WORLD? Real Creators of Hitler | Revelation of an Occultist

Timing:

00:00 Disclaimer

00:11 Introduction

01:36 Lucifer’s games

04:30 Who is El? The story of his rise and fall

12:28 The Eternals

14:50 Agartha and Shambhala

16:00 Why the Eternals left into samadhi

17:25 Followers of the Eternals — the Keepers

18:53 Members of the group of Keepers

20:21 How the Keepers work; manipulations of the Keepers

24:40 Are Archons the Keepers?

25:46 Are the Keepers the world government?

25:56 Green Dragon order

30:11 Yellow Hats organization

31:35 The most powerful mages in the world

32:49 Main goal of the Keepers

34:44 Where did the idea of reducing the world population originate from?

37:24 Hidden activity of the Keepers

40:33 The Keepers and religions

41:39 Role of Yahweh's people

43:35 True story of Christ

44:44 The Keepers’ war against the Prophet Muhammad

46:12 Manipulations of the Keepers on the example of the history of nazism

47:37 Where the swastika as a symbol of nazism originated from

48:56 The idea of nazism and the idea of communism

50:21 Nazism and religions

50:43 Catholic church and nazism

52:01 Support of nazism by the Orthodox Christian church

53:38 Representatives of Islam and nazism

56:23 What Jewish rabbis did when their nation was being intentionally exterminated

57:19 "Bottleneck" for Yahweh's children

59:27 What is behind religions. Example of genocide in Croatia

1:03:00 The meaning of forced baptism

1:05:42 Suggestions by cardinals to canonize Hitler

1:06:28 Power practices of Hitler and his clique

1:08:27 What nazis burned along with books

1:09:30 The first nazi training bases with the use of power practices

1:11:08 Why Hitler got rid of the SA

1:12:34 The same practices in the SS

1:13:24 Transvestites of the Wehrmacht

1:14:33 People who influenced Hitler’s rise

1:15:27 About Richard Wagner

1:17:19 Occultist Lanz von Liebenfels and his role in the formation of Hitler as a dictator

1:18:40 Essence of power practices

1:19:23 How female power practices work

1:21:33 Male power practices

1:22:17 A woman in a male circle of power

1:23:28 Use of power practices by the nazis

1:24:23 How power is transferred through a word

1:25:38 Why rulers need power practices

1:26:30 What Hitler was taught in the first place

1:27:14 Hitler's influence on the masses

1:28:23 Modern musicians and power practices

1:28:47 Another way to gain power and conscious reincarnation of Hitler's clique

1:30:34 Who gave Hitler the knowledge about power practices and the practice of conscious rebirth

1:31:21 Meaning of clockwise and counterclockwise movement

1:33:25 How the Keepers defeated Knights Templar

1:36:29 Where did El get the knowledge about power practices?

1:37:15 Magic doesn’t exist

1:39:46 A story from the occultist's practice

1:48:58 Four sacred stones that Hitler was looking for. Wewelsburg Castle

1:51:29 Why the Keepers chose Hitler for this role

1:52:34 Why Hitler was looking for the sacred stones

1:53:42 When the sacred stones were lost. Montsegur Castle

1:57:53 How Hitler tried to get rid of the Keepers’ authority

1:59:27 Hitler wasn’t convicted

2:01:23 Is Hitler not dead?

2:02:15 Stalin: the great mystic of the Soviet Union

2:03:57 Why do modern musicians need power practices?

2:06:40 Why is the world going crazy?

2:10:47 Who opposes the Keepers?

2:13:01 Do characters like Hitler represent attempts to create a new El?

2:13:27 Hitler and Stalin: the initial plan

2:15:00 Who was Stalin?

2:25:36 Why Hitler actually attacked the Soviet Union

2:18:31 The Keepers are the only force that will always be against unification of humanity

2:22:55 What will they do with the climate?

2:24:15 Three options for humanity to unite. THE CHOICE

2:27:10 Why the occultist came

2:27:55 Appeal

Only together can we put an end to the game of shadows in our lives!



