And We Know 2.13.2023 We are waking up to [DS] lies, Nordstream, Twitter, quick give them ALIENS, PRAY!
50 views • 02/13/2023

LT of And We Know


Feb 13, 2023


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Bustle Below

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/46718/bustle-below


US officials essentially acknowledge that the explosions that hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were their handiwork. They even take delight now in talking about this,” Lavrov said. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151891


Don't blame God for what the evil Satanic NWO NAZI CABAL has done in retaliation to Turkey. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151894


Erin Brockovich on East Palestine OH: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151929


There’s so much that being exposed, the alien invasion hail Mary is all they got left their playbook! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151944


Ohio Chernobyl https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151945


Chris Stapleton Brings the Crowd to Tears With National Anthem Performance at Super Bowl 2023 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/151951


If the data proves negative results and people aren't buying the game UFO story, then the Pentagon will take another course of action https://t.me/teamanons/23988


#6 @theallinpod watches @0rf's video: https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6411


The depths of satan..Archive's opened....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DFwvwHRUiI


———————————————


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29e44q-2.13.23-we-are-waking-up-to-ds-lies-nordstream-twitter-quick-give-them-alie.html


