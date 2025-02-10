Ellen White: Do NOT Give SDA Church Deed Over To The General Conference Of Seventh Day Adventists

The SDA General Conference should understand that it has no right to send a man to take the work out of the hands of one who has done the hard labor, gaining his way little by little, the Lord working with him, and giving him hire, in souls, for his labor. Study the action of Christ, as recorded in John 4:1-3.

In regard to the property which Brother Shireman has built up, let no selfish greed force him to make it over to the Conference. There may be other places where he should work, and he should have something with which to operate. If he were called away suddenly, he could make this property over to someone he could trust. He should be allowed to control his own property, the results of his hard labor. He should never be allowed to feel himself destitute. 16LtMs, Lt 108, 1901, par. 5 - 16LtMs, Lt 108, 1901, par. 7





The enemy of souls has sought to bring in the supposition that a great reformation was to take place among Seventh-day Adventists, and that this reformation would consist in giving up the doctrines which stand as the pillars of our faith, and engaging in a process of reorganization. Were this reformation to take place, what would result? The principles of truth that God in His wisdom has given to the remnant church, would be discarded. Our religion would be changed. The fundamental principles that have sustained the work for the last fifty years would be accounted as error. A new organization would be established. Books of a new order would be written. A system of intellectual philosophy would be introduced. The founders of this system would go into the cities, and do a wonderful work. The Sabbath of course, would be lightly regarded, as also the God who created it. Nothing would be allowed to stand in the way of the new movement. The leaders would teach that virtue is better than vice, but God being removed, they would place their dependence on human power, which, without God, is worthless. Their foundation would be built on the sand, and storm and tempest would sweep away the structure.

Who has authority to begin such a movement? We have our Bibles. We have our experience, attested to by the miraculous working of the Holy Spirit. We have a truth that admits of no compromise. Shall we not repudiate everything that is not in harmony with this truth? 1SM 204.2 - 1SM 205.1





Proper format for churches:

1. Ministers come into the field

2. He Raises up a Church

3. He establishes elders to run the Church

5. He moves on to a new field





