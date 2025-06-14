Fox News confirms Iran struck the Kirya (Israeli Pentagon)

Trey Yingst, Fox News correspondent, reports on the damage on Kirya (Israeli Pentagon).

He says Iran has advanced missiles (apparently used in Ukraine as well, though no one has ever seen them there 🤷‍♂️), and says they manage to slip through combined Israeli and U.S.-made air defense systems.

"It is not enough to stop the incoming fire."

At one point, he says that Israel resorted to smaller rockets in an attempt to intercept Iranian missiles, but they hit the ground. (To be fair to Trey, he probably meant that Iranian missiles hit the ground, but we have seen videos of Israeli AD going completely haywire and turning around.)

He's obviously not allowed to film the damage, so he pans to some broken windows shattered by the shockwave.

Israelis are being urged not to film missile impacts and air defense system locations.