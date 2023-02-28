02.28.23 Gas Station Grabs: Great Divide Claymore Scotch Ale 3.5/5*

Todays brew is a fair to middlin scotch ale from Great Divide out of Colorado.Running 7.7 for the ABV, 21 for the IBUs and an SRM (Lovibond from now on) of 78.

A lighter malt nose than I expected but acceptable. A bit more bitter than 21 IBUs belie and sweet on top of it.

Not bad, not great, decent for the style.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Skal

E.

