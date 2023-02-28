02.28.23 Gas Station Grabs: Great Divide Claymore Scotch Ale 3.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Todays brew is a fair to middlin scotch ale from Great Divide out of Colorado.Running 7.7 for the ABV, 21 for the IBUs and an SRM (Lovibond from now on) of 78.
A lighter malt nose than I expected but acceptable. A bit more bitter than 21 IBUs belie and sweet on top of it.
Not bad, not great, decent for the style.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Remember to like, share and subscribe.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/