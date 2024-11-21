Lawrence Wilkerson REVEALS: Iran to use 3000 Russia Missiles to Attack U.S Base in Israel, West Panic!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawrence Wilkerson delves into the growing instability in the Middle East, highlighting reports of Iran deploying 3,000 Russian missiles in a potential strike on U.S. bases in Israel. He explores the ripple effects of such an escalation, including widespread panic across the West and the strategic challenges it poses for U.S. allies. Wilkerson emphasizes the high stakes involved and the urgent need for measured diplomacy to avoid further escalation and a potential global crisis.
Mirrored - War Zone Echo TV
