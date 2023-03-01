SCOTT ADAMS 🤔🤫🤭🫣 ACTUALLY DINDU NUFFIN WRONG! [DEEP FAKE 🚨 NSFW]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks to @OMGItsFlood for this: https://gab.com/OMGitsFLOOD/posts/109944712512280140
So...#thecancelling
Scott Adams reads a Rasmussen poll, then comes to the 'conclusion' that Whites need to steer clear of Blacks...because that will just fix everything, yes?
NO
Remember, Scott - YOU WERE UTTERLY WRONG IN REGARDS TO THE PLANDEMIC, RIGHT?!?
YES, YOU WERE 💉🤠 VfB 0WN$ YOUR BITCH ASS
Now - do I agree with the disenfranchisement of Dilbert?!? Not at all
I told you in my previous Scott Adams post, that I have never purchased a single item because of Dilbert - not a bloody thing; that being said, I'm not the arbiter of what people should purchase - this is why the (((gay disco))) will never work on these shores
HEY, SCOTT ADAMS 🤔🤨😬😱🤬🤯💉😂 STILL FEELING SMAHT?!?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/84kVkMyRCLdI/
TRS-80 Software: Scott Adams Adventures 💾
https://archive.is/JM6gH
http://www.msadams.com/index.htm
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1630379522716573696.html
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/02/28/hillary-clinton-showers-praise-on-associate-who-shocked-high-society-with-alleged-suicide-1336602/
Let us Substack:
https://sagehana.substack.com/p/three-more-not-so-random-questions
https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/are-you-prepared-are-you-ready-another
https://palexander.substack.com/p/kill-the-unvaccinated-shoot-them
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/tom-sizemore-at-end-of-life-joaquin
https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/we-all-knew
https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/release-language-dominant
https://sukwan.substack.com/p/french-health-authority-drops-covid
https://politicalmoonshine.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-ccp-whistleblower
https://palexander.substack.com/p/dr-james-thorpe-shocking-data-on
https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/eyewitness-ccp-unleashed-covid-19
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/ivermectins-discoverer-a-tribute
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/major-escalation-drone-attacks-strike
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/the-fdas-gross-malfeasance-with-ivermectin
https://tradcatknight.substack.com/p/remedies-against-storms-plagues-and
https://tradcatknight.substack.com/p/antichrist-speaks-on-his-immortality
https://palexander.substack.com/p/6-to-13-year-old-children-in-canada
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-mrnas-jabs-may-have-caused
https://on.substack.com/p/2million
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/america-we-have-a-problem
https://vaxxfacts.substack.com/p/vaxx-update-more-news-from-killing
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/pro-pharma-vaccine-biased-health
https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/take-this-4-minute-9-question-popular
https://palexander.substack.com/p/no-way-no-cant-be-true-that-there
https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/biden-aid-money-to-ukraine-crime-family-secret
https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/finding-your-lifestyle-of-liberty
https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-fatal-cost-of-covid-policies
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/hope-of-intravenous-spike-protein
https://metatron.substack.com/p/who-cares-about-care-home-deaths
https://metatron.substack.com/p/all-deaths-are-equal-but-some-deaths
https://palexander.substack.com/p/dr-peter-mccullough-describes-antinuclear
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/sleep-and-vaccine-responses
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/woody-tells-the-truth-on-snl
https://palexander.substack.com/p/h5n1-avian-in-cambodia-11-year-old
https://palexander.substack.com/p/the-one-and-certain-way-to-stop-the
https://palexander.substack.com/p/what-this-cross-dresser-pump-wearing
https://sagehana.substack.com/p/dr-anthony-fauci-on-flu-shots-vaccines
https://palexander.substack.com/p/trudeau-wore-blackface-denigrating