SCOTT ADAMS 🤔🤫🤭🫣 ACTUALLY DINDU NUFFIN WRONG! [DEEP FAKE 🚨 NSFW]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
1
29 views • 03/01/2023

Thanks to @OMGItsFlood for this: https://gab.com/OMGitsFLOOD/posts/109944712512280140


So...#thecancelling


Scott Adams reads a Rasmussen poll, then comes to the 'conclusion' that Whites need to steer clear of Blacks...because that will just fix everything, yes?


NO


Remember, Scott - YOU WERE UTTERLY WRONG IN REGARDS TO THE PLANDEMIC, RIGHT?!?


YES, YOU WERE 💉🤠 VfB 0WN$ YOUR BITCH ASS


Now - do I agree with the disenfranchisement of Dilbert?!? Not at all


I told you in my previous Scott Adams post, that I have never purchased a single item because of Dilbert - not a bloody thing; that being said, I'm not the arbiter of what people should purchase - this is why the (((gay disco))) will never work on these shores


https://www.bitchute.com/video/84kVkMyRCLdI/


TRS-80 Software: Scott Adams Adventures 💾

https://archive.is/JM6gH


http://www.msadams.com/index.htm


https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1630379522716573696.html


https://www.bizpacreview.com/2023/02/28/hillary-clinton-showers-praise-on-associate-who-shocked-high-society-with-alleged-suicide-1336602/


Let us Substack:


https://sagehana.substack.com/p/three-more-not-so-random-questions


https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/are-you-prepared-are-you-ready-another


https://palexander.substack.com/p/kill-the-unvaccinated-shoot-them


https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/tom-sizemore-at-end-of-life-joaquin


https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/we-all-knew


https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/release-language-dominant


https://sukwan.substack.com/p/french-health-authority-drops-covid


https://politicalmoonshine.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-ccp-whistleblower


https://palexander.substack.com/p/dr-james-thorpe-shocking-data-on


https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/eyewitness-ccp-unleashed-covid-19


https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/ivermectins-discoverer-a-tribute


https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/major-escalation-drone-attacks-strike


https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/the-fdas-gross-malfeasance-with-ivermectin


https://tradcatknight.substack.com/p/remedies-against-storms-plagues-and


https://tradcatknight.substack.com/p/antichrist-speaks-on-his-immortality


https://palexander.substack.com/p/6-to-13-year-old-children-in-canada


https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-mrnas-jabs-may-have-caused


https://on.substack.com/p/2million


https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/america-we-have-a-problem


https://vaxxfacts.substack.com/p/vaxx-update-more-news-from-killing


https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/pro-pharma-vaccine-biased-health


https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/take-this-4-minute-9-question-popular


https://palexander.substack.com/p/no-way-no-cant-be-true-that-there


https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/biden-aid-money-to-ukraine-crime-family-secret


https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/finding-your-lifestyle-of-liberty


https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-fatal-cost-of-covid-policies


https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/hope-of-intravenous-spike-protein


https://metatron.substack.com/p/who-cares-about-care-home-deaths


https://metatron.substack.com/p/all-deaths-are-equal-but-some-deaths


https://palexander.substack.com/p/dr-peter-mccullough-describes-antinuclear


https://jessicar.substack.com/p/sleep-and-vaccine-responses


https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/woody-tells-the-truth-on-snl


https://palexander.substack.com/p/h5n1-avian-in-cambodia-11-year-old


https://palexander.substack.com/p/the-one-and-certain-way-to-stop-the


https://palexander.substack.com/p/what-this-cross-dresser-pump-wearing


https://sagehana.substack.com/p/dr-anthony-fauci-on-flu-shots-vaccines


https://palexander.substack.com/p/trudeau-wore-blackface-denigrating

Keywords
gay discoscott adamscancelledkalergi planbait and switchdeep fakeplandemicblack versus whitevfbhomosexual banking mafiadilbertothelloinvisible jewomgitsflood
