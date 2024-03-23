BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson - Life Stories of American Presidents
IReadClassicComicBooks
IReadClassicComicBooks
03/23/2024

Andrew Johnson of Tennessee hated slavery. when he took over in 1865 after Lincoln’s death, the South shuddered. Northern senators thought the South must be cut up into provinces and treated like a conquered country, but Johnson insisted that Abraham Lincoln would want him to rebuild the Union. But the Northern-controlled congress undermines the president. They override his vetoes and limit his powers. The charges were vague but it seems certain that Johnson will be convicted. He is packing and ready to leave the White House when word comes of the senate's vote on the impeachment…


narrationimpeachmentslaverycomic booksaudiobookseducationalamerican historyandrew johnsonnorth vs south
