Clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police in Warsaw - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
105 views • 03/06/2024

Clashes broke out between protesting farmers and police in Warsaw, Onet reports.

Several people broke into the Seimas building. They have already been detained.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas. Torches, eggs and paving stones are thrown at police pushing demonstrators away from the Seimas building.

Adding:

The crisis at the Ukrainian-Polish border continues.

Under new conditions imposed by Polish farmers, 12 lorries are allowed through every 12 hours, and only in the direction of Ukraine. The movement of lorries into Poland is blocked in six directions. 

There are now 2,350 lorries queuing.

