How Does the Holy Spirit Convict You of Sin? (Biblical Answer)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
16 views • 7 months ago

In this enlightening episode of Words From The Word, uncover the transformative role of the Holy Spirit in conviction and salvation. Drawing from John 16:1-13, Genesis, Acts, and powerful biblical examples like Adam, Eve, and Saul, we explore how the Holy Spirit reveals sin, guides repentance, and leads souls to Jesus. Are you feeling a divine nudge toward change? Learn to recognize the Holy Spirit’s conviction and embrace true repentance today. Like, subscribe, and share to spread this life-changing message! Together, let’s bring more hearts into God’s kingdom. ✝️

Keywords
christian teachingchristian podcastsalvation messagebiblical repentancerepentance and forgivenessholy spirit guidanceholy spirit convictionsin and redemptionwords from the wordsalvation through jesusspiritual convictionhow to repent biblicallyjohn 16 explainedbiblical examples of convictionrecognizing holy spirit
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:31Call to Salvation

02:16Scripture Reading: John 16:1-13

04:09The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit

05:20Biblical Examples of Conviction

08:48God's Initiative in Salvation

10:53Conclusion and Next Steps

