Toxic Identity Politics, AI, The Faith Community + Government with the Hon. Preston Manning (Part 3)
Donate to help us make more programs: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


Join us for Part 3 of our powerful conversation with the Hon. Preston Manning, one of Canada’s most influential leaders. In this episode, we dive into crucial topics like toxic identity politics, the role of faith communities in governance, and how artificial intelligence is reshaping political discourse. Manning shares thought-provoking insights on unity, equality, and how service ethics can transform our society. Whether you're passionate about politics, faith, or the future of AI, this episode is packed with wisdom and actionable ideas.


💡 **Highlights:**


- How to move from identity politics to unity politics

- The marginalization of faith communities and its implications

- Why a service-oriented ethic is vital in today’s economy

- Encouraging youth to engage in politics

- The future of AI in political decision-making


Don’t miss this engaging discussion filled with fresh perspectives and practical solutions for building a better future!


 **Subscribe** for more conversations on politics, faith, and culture. Don’t forget to **like, comment, and share** to spread the message!


#PrestonManning #IdentityPolitics #FaithAndGovernment #ArtificialIntelligence #CanadianPolitics #UnityPolitics #ServiceEthics #FutureOfAI #PoliticalEngagement #CivicResponsibility


👉 Watch more exclusive content here or visit www.faytene.tv


Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm


