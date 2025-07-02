© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this touching episode, Caleb and Kaylee share the birth of their son Emmitt Fortune, born naturally and in full awareness of what’s been lost in modern birthing. A surprise guest appears to bless the child. This is of the most heartfelt conversations we’ve ever recorded.
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
BECOME A MEMBER:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/
FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/634-a-child-arrived-the-other-day-but-not-in-the-usual-way-special-guest/
FREE NATURAL BIRTH PLAYLIST:
https://linktr.ee/FREEnaturalbirth
Episode 634 has been released! In this touching episode, Caleb and Kaylee share the birth of their son Emmitt Fortune, born naturally and in full awareness of what’s been lost in modern birthing. A surprise guest appears to bless the child. This is of the most heartfelt conversations we’ve ever recorded.
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
BECOME A MEMBER:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/
FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/634-a-child-arrived-the-other-day-but-not-in-the-usual-way-special-guest/
FREE NATURAL BIRTH PLAYLIST:
https://linktr.ee/FREEnaturalbirth