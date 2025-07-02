BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Child Arrived the Other Day, But Not in the Usual Way – Special Guest
66 views • 2 months ago

In this touching episode, Caleb and Kaylee share the birth of their son Emmitt Fortune, born naturally and in full awareness of what’s been lost in modern birthing. A surprise guest appears to bless the child. This is of the most heartfelt conversations we’ve ever recorded.


Keywords
fatherpregnancypregnantmotherbirthnaturalhealthyheathmotherhoodlabormidwifenatural birthplacentamidwiferybirthingumbilical cordlaboring
