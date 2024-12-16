❗️Western attempts to isolate Russia in military cooperation have failed – Russian Defense Minister

Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov stated that all Western attempts to suppress Russia's military development failed as Moscow continues to expand cooperation and engage with other countries and regions.

Adding:

The main points from Belousov’s statements at the Defense Ministry board meeting:

➡️ During the entire special operation, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to almost 1 million people; in the Kursk adventure alone, the enemy lost more than 40 thousand soldiers;

➡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces control less than 1% of the territory of the LPR and 25-30% of the territory of the DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions;

➡️The Russian Armed Forces firmly hold the strategic initiative throughout the entire line of contract; the average daily advance has accelerated significantly and is about 30 square kilometers;

➡️ The Russian Armed Forces inflicted significant damage on the Ukrainian military-industrial complex; the enemy has largely lost the ability to produce weapons, equipment and ammunition;

➡️ In the special operation zone in 2024, over 58 thousand units of weapons and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed, including 18 thousand of foreign manufacture;

➡️ The Russian Armed Forces will form a new branch of the armed forces - "unmanned systems troops" - and will complete their creation in the third quarter of 2025;

➡️ More than 427 thousand military personnel were recruited into the Russian Armed Forces in 2024, on average more than 1,200 people sign contracts per day;

➡️ Air defense systems have shot down more than 27 thousand UAVs this year;

➡️ During the special operation, air defense systems demonstrated high efficiency; this year, 86 Storm Shadow missiles and 215 ATACMS were shot down;

➡️The Russian Ministry of Defense plans to update the content of military registration specialties and modernize the system of military universities;

➡️In 2025, it is necessary to allocate an additional 149 billion rubles for housing subsidies for the military.