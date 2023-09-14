BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Aware EP 402 - The Red Flags of Tyranny, Social Grooming, and Aliens!?
All Aware Podcast
4 views • 09/14/2023

History often repeats itself and oppression always shows up the same way! Is the United States at risk of losing our sovereignty and independence? Are Societal "Norms" being created to usher in a more controlled populous? Join Nathan tonight on All Aware as he chats with Victor Zancudo, a Venezuela native living in the United States about dictators, social grooming, censorship, aliens, and more.....

FOLLOW OUR GUEST HERE:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/victor_zancudo?...
Twitter: https://x.com/VictorZancudo?s=20

Email: [email protected]


Rumble https://rumble.com/user/allawarepodcast

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/allawarepodcast

Twitter https://twitter.com/allawareshow

Keywords
healthcensorshippoliticsaliensvenezuelaconspiracywellnessdictatorsnewworldordergroomersthirdworldallawarenathanroshawntruerantsnetworkvictorvancudo
