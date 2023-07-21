BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New World Order Season II: Covid Morphs Into The Climate Crisis
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
404 views • 07/21/2023

How it started v. How it’s going… In the New World Order’s wars-for-profit, depopulation by weapons, wellness, and the weather are all equal, but some are more equal than others. 


***** Sources for this video *****


Jones Plantation: Buy a ticket at https://JonesPlantationOnlineLaunchParty.eventbrite.com


EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE (2017) - FULL DOCUMENTARY HD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1nPYDj7KBEQ/


Intro vid: MESUS - Dictator 2 (Official Music Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqYC4UdN3y0


Nelson Mandela on US world Police:

https://twitter.com/thatdayin1992/status/1681398826903666689?s=20 


Japanese Threatened by earthquake:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1681276715845255172


Former pentagon employee and defense contractor predicts World War based on US defense budget:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1680992472812625920


Dicktator Castreau:

https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1681569161313497088?s=20 


Klaus and Pedo Pete on the Middle Class

https://twitter.com/i/status/1681213760344850432


Castreau Booed by Indigenous People:https://twitter.com/i/status/1680981358636847104


Sleepy Uncle Joe: https://twitter.com/i/status/1681423597858947074


FBI Searching for Cocaine at the white house:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1681405867994824716


AI gets a beating: https://t.me/c/1264095585/32228


Car goes up in flames on LA Freeway:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1681257511846920192


Jacob Rothschild on Climate Change:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1681342080734593025


Ontario man dies after being denied kidney transplant for being unvaccinated: 

https://www.westernstandard.news/news/ontario-man-dies-after-being-denied-kidney-transplant-for-being-unvaccinated/article_b8b70740-24b6-11ee-aa1f-938d3baccbe3.html


These are the people running the public school systems:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1681108402422808576


Convicted Pedophile, Who Abused Daughter, Released from Jail After He Identifies as Transgender: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/convicted-pedophile-who-abused-daughter-released-jail-after/


