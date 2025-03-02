Ep. 1815: America as Republic, not an Empire & Wisconsin's Supreme Court Election Battle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: I've altered the title based on what was said.
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:
* America As Republic, Not As Empire – Europe's 'Sound And Fury' After Jaw-Dropping Pivots In US Policy
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/america-republic-not-empire-europes-sound-and-fury-after-jaw-dropping-pivots-us-policy
* Wisconsin’s April 1 Supreme Court Election Could Decide the Future of American Democracy
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-03-02-wisconsin-supreme-court-election-future-american-democracy.html
* Wisconsin Constitution, Article 1 - Declaration of Rights
https://ballotpedia.org/Article_I,_Wisconsin_Constitution
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, "Faster Than Light Introduction"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#TeamTrump #Wisconsin #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance