AMERICA'S LAST WORDS 2

Around 2004 the Most High and Christ gave us a word concerning America and 9/11. These are the words 'typed' in video. We are lead by the Spirit of Christ to now share it with all of you. Matthew 11:15, "He that hath ears to hear let him hear" spiritually what was and is being said. Blessings. Pray for us as we pray for all of you that are truly of Christ. Stay encouraged, focused, and prepared.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



