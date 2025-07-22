Western fake Christian witches redefining Bible verses to say evil real Christians will be removed

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2025). The Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers, Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christian women and Lyran Pleiadian fallen angel incarnate avatar female pastor witches are now redefining the Bible verses Matthew 24:40-41 and Luke 17:34-37 too by teaching that the evil Illuminati “cabal” few remnant evil real Christians are the ones who are going to be raptured away and thrown into the lake of fire GITMO prison by their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist messiah savior Donald Trump & Antichrist & his military fake “white hat” heroes Satanists, while the millions of Illuminati NWO “cabal” evil lukewarm Tribulation Saints Christians will be beheaded by the hero “white hats” military patriot saviors and Donald Trump, while only the millions of the good fake Christian scumbags will remain on the earth to worship the Antichrist and have their “millennial kingdom of Christ” paradise with the Satanists. The Satanists invert everything and redefine hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods. As God’s true Church “Bride of Christ” real Christians become more sanctified and pure, the fake Christians are becoming more demon-possessed and getting used by the Antichrist to try to exterminate themselves. They are taking all the truths we real Christians shared & warned them, and throwing out all the important vital critical truths which sound fantastical, and perverting them just like they pervert the hundreds of Bible verses, and spreading Satan Lucifer’s doctrines of demons to all their monetized YouTube money-making donation-begging video sites’ millions of fake Christian followers, who love to hear about the rapture so that they pay millions of dollars of donations to them, but who hate to hear about getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and betray us real Christians and run away in sheer terror. These Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians are saying that God and the real Christians were preaching the Bible wrong. They are teaching that it is not the good Christians who get raptured, but it is the bad cabal that is going to be removed. In other words they are saying that their Donald Trump messiah savior and Antichrist messiah savior and the “white hats” military heroes reptilian hybrid Satanists are going to remove the evil cabal lukewarm Tribulation Age saints Christians to be beheaded, and the good liberated Satanist Christian churches are going to be left behind at the rapture with Donald Trump and the Antichrist and hero military Satanists. These “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christian women are inverting God’s Bible verses, and preaching Satan Lucifer’s inverted perverted redefined Bible verses’ “doctrines of demons” to all their donators & Christian ministry money-making customers who pay millions of dollars to them, just because they preach about the rapture. A lot of these fake Christians are so demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer that they are preaching that God is going to remove the evil cabal real Christians at the rapture, and the good fake Christians and the Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Donald Trump and the Antichrist are going to set up Christ’s millennial kingdom on earth using their satanic “Post Pan Mid Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture” theories lies. They are redefining hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods. These fake Christians are satanic.





