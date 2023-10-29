Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – October 28

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Oct 28, 2023
Week in Review Topics
Members of the US Congress learn little from DoD Inspector General on recovered UFOs and NHI
Why Files discusses supersoldiers and “20 and Back” SSPs
Australian Spaceports to be used for US rocket launches is a cover for SSPs under AUKUS
Highlights of Jean Charles Moyen at 2023 Galactic Spiritual Informers Connection
Conversation with Thor Han Eredyon about the Hub, Moon, Ukraine and Palestine
New information about MH370 and Diego Garcia
Newest Signatories to China’s Lunar Research Program shows political rather than scientific agenda
Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, head of All-domain Anomalous Resolution Office outed as UFO Gatekeeper
Timothy Alberino heads to Peru to investigate alleged extraterrestrial encounters
JP Update – Mission to Nordic Inner Earth Civilization for Life Extension Tech
Australia’s Dept of Def ignored 5 Eyes UAP Briefing
New Webinar – Exopolitics State of the Planet – Nov 25
More webinar info at: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/exostateofplanet2023
