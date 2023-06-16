Tyranny Alert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyranny Is Not Subtle
* The [Bidan] administration loves ‘deputizing’ third parties i.e. goon squads to take away our rights.
* Leftists aren’t embarrassed when you call them out as tyrants.
* They’ll triple down — so you’re scared of them.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 16 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2uks0d-follow-the-money-ep.-2033-06162023.html