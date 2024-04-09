Is Joe Biden an ACTOR?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Joe Biden and ACTOR?!
Dive into the conspiracy to confirmation that an actor and doppelgänger is impersonating President Biden, while the real Biden is allegedly hidden by the deep state omni party.
Explore the evidence and implications as TRUTH is reviled!
To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/