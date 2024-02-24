Col Douglas Macgregor Special Message

We have a clear plan to achieve our goals, and your involvement is key to our success. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are tens of millions of patriots like you standing beside you. Together, we will reclaim our country.





Please visit our website www.ourcountryourchoice.com for more updates and information. Our next members-only live show is scheduled for Thursday, February 29th at 7:30 PM EST. We'll be sharing important details about our plan during the event.