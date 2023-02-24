Alex in Athens - Ukraine Update1 - Boris wants NATO job - Musk calls out Nuland - Sachs and McGovern at UN - Moldova, second front - 2-24-2023

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs and Ray McGovern address UN Security Council on Nord Stream investigations



FROM THE GULF OF TONKIN TO THE BALTIC SEA https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/f...



https://theduran.locals.com/

https://gab.ai/TheDuran

https://rumble.com/c/AlexChristoforou

https://rokfin.com/TheDuran

https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7



1 MONTH FREE TRIAL:

https://theduran.locals.com/support/p...

THE DURAN SHOP

http://drnshop.com

ALEXANDER: https://www.youtube.com/AlexanderMerc...

ALEX: https://www.youtube.com/alexchristoforou

*****DONATE*****

CREDIT CARD: https://donorbox.org/the-duran

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran

FREE SPEECH PLATFORMS

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom

GAB: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

MINDS: https://minds.com/theduran

PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/theduran/p...

MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/theduran

VK: https://vk.com/thedurancom

OK: https://ok.ru/group/60904083488959

DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/7qFhcjHaeF





Amazing music contribution from Peter Brown.

Follow Peter's music: https://soundcloud.com/peterboy100

LOCALS COMMUNITY

https://theduran.locals.com