Why the U.S. Has No Clear Strategy Against Drug Cartels | IRONCLAD
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
194 views • 02/10/2024

The Rise of Mexican Drug Cartels (with Ioan Grillo) - Change Agents with Andy Stumpf | IRONCLAD

On the edition of the Narco Wars series, Andy Stumpf sits down with investigative journalist Ioan Grillo.

Based in Mexico City, he has been covering drug cartels since 2001 for news outlets such as the New York Times, France 24, National Geographic, Time Magazine, Esquire, CNN, Reuters, The Associated Press, and many others.


Ioan is the author of three books: Blood Gun Money: How America Arms Gangs and Cartels, Gangster Warlords: Drug Dollars, Killing Fields, and the New Politics in Latin America, and El Narco: Inside Mexico’s Criminal Insurgency. He also helped produce the television series and documentaries Blood on the Wall, Barrios Beats and Blood, and Inside Narco Wars.


You can find more of his work on his Substack, CrashOutMedia, and on the CrimeWar podcast.


Watch Andy Stumpf's full interview with Ioan Grillo on Change Agents, an IRONCLAD original, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Fvwn...

Keywords
mexicousacartelsnarcoschange agentsdrug traffickingandy stumpfironclad
