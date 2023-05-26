What if You Could KNOW 4 SURE Who is Hearing From Our CREATOR. Then WATCH and Let the Record SPEAK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You Can Tell Every TREE By Its Fruit, Just watch and then make your peace with GOD, an Tell Satan " Sorry , Not Today " Back to the Pit 4 U Satan.
Link to show notes: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/115
Jeremiah 3:15 "And I will give you shepherds according to My heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding."
John 10:27 "My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me."