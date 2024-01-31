Quo Vadis





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 28, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 28:





Dear children, strong men will fall, because God Almighty is in control of everything.





The betrayers of the faith will unite, but the victory will be for those who love and defend the truth, because My Jesus will not abandon the righteous. Courage!





You are living in the time of pains, but do not be ye discouraged.





I love you and I will be at your side.





Do not retreat.





Remain firm on the path I have pointed out to you.





Rejoice ye, for your names are already inscribed in Heaven.





Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Do not forget ye: Heaven must always be your goal.





Onward!





At this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on August 11, 2020.





That message of Our Lady to Pedro follows here:





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer.





You are heading towards a painful future.





The traitors to the faith will unite and the defenders of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus will be persecuted and thrown out.





I suffer because of what comes to you.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





My Lord needs your sincere and true testimony.





Seek strength in prayer and in the Gospel of my Jesus.





Allow the Words of My Son Jesus to transform you.





Be obedient and accept the Will of God for your lives.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Onward without fear.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





