Gary Pollard's footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The next several recordings deal with the demise of WTC 2. The three visuals i have selected best capture the sound of the extraordinary collapse as well as the stunning reaction of the crowd. You can really FEEL their panic...
-------
"I'll never forget the sound I heard as it fell.... like thunder.... the sound haunts me" - Gary
I will post a full interview of his experience later today...