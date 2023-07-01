Redacted with Clayton Morris - Scott Ritter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia announced the Wagner group is done, laying down their weapons. Putin declared that those responsible for Friday's mutiny will face stiff consequences. Meanwhile Germany says European leaders are ready for a peace deal but did anyone consult with Russia on this? Former U.N. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joins us to analyze the latest developments.