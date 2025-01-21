Trump pardoned approximately 1,500 people convicted of participating on Jan. 6 - yesterday, First signed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump pardons approximately 1,500 people convicted of participating on Jan. 6.
The order was the first one Trump signed upon arrival at the White House as the 47th President of the United States.
More than 1,570 defendants have been federally charged with crimes related to the January 6, when Trump supporters were at the Capitol grounds and some took a guided tour through the Capitol, as 'We are the People'. ; )