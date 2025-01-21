© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Excess Deaths Worldwide Since Rollout of COVID-19 Shots From December 2020 to March 2024
• England/Wales 140,000
• Scotland 14,000
• Northern Ireland 5,000
• Ireland 9,000
• United States 1 MILLION
• Canada 60,000
• Australia 37,000
• New Zealand 10,000
• Japan 250,000
• Germany 150,000
Data: Mortality Watch
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/