SEX TRAFFICKING AT KAUAI - OPRAH AND ZUCKER ARE IN ON IT - FIRST HAND ACCOUNT

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/